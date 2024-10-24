24 October 2024

You Won’t Believe What This Family Business Is Doing to Stay Afloat!

Selene Fonseca 24 October 2024 2 min read

In a captivating turn of events, a beloved guest house in Filey Bay, North Yorkshire, is set to continue enchanting visitors, once again under the stewardship of the same family. The Hewitt family’s cherished Filey Grange guest house has received a boost with a £266.5k loan, ensuring the business’s seamless transition from its founders to their son, James.

Setting the Stage for a New Chapter

With the torch passed to James Hewitt, this marks his inaugural venture into commercial property while committed to maintaining the guest house’s sterling reputation. Filey Grange has consistently been awarded a five-star Gold Award and holds an impressive 96% rating on TripAdvisor. James and his wife are determined to uphold these high standards.

A Strategic Financial Partnership

The Cumberland Building Society, renowned for hospitality-centric financial services, played a pivotal role in the acquisition. Despite initial financial challenges, The Cumberland recognized Filey Grange’s potential for year-round success, providing the necessary financial support where others hesitated.

The People Behind the Success

James attributes much of his success to Katherine Thomson, the Commercial Relationship Manager at The Cumberland. Her expertise ensured a smooth ownership transition, involving trusted legal experts from Setfords Solicitors.

A Year-Round Oasis

Nestled near the acclaimed Filey Beach, Filey Grange is more than just a summer retreat. With plans to hire additional staff for heightened demand, James envisions transforming the guest house into a haven for all seasons, catering to nature lovers and business travelers alike.

Discover more about Filey Grange at www.fileygrange.co.uk. To explore The Cumberland’s services, visit www.cumberland.co.uk/business.

Source: Yorkshire Family Keeps Legacy Alive with Financial Backing from The Cumberland Building Society

