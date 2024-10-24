24 October 2024

The Surprising Minnesota Region Set for a Job Explosion

Teresa Aranda 24 October 2024 2 min read

The future of employment in Minnesota is shining brightly, with the St. Cloud area at the forefront of job market expansion. Recent forecasts predict an impressive creation of over 16,000 jobs by 2032, positioning St. Cloud as a leader in job growth with a 5.2% increase—surpassing the state’s average growth of 4.6%.

Opportunities abound particularly in high-turnover industries. The region expects a proliferation of roles such as cashiers, fast-food employees, and retail staff, which typically require only a high school diploma, offering wide accessibility to job seekers. Yet, St. Cloud’s economic landscape presents more than just entry-level positions.

There is a palpable demand for skilled trades and leadership roles. One of the standout job categories poised for growth is industrial electronics technicians, signaling a trend toward technical expertise. Moreover, the forecast draws attention to the healthcare sector, where nursing roles are predicted to remain crucial amidst a shortfall.

For professionals with a higher education, St. Cloud delivers promising prospects. Management and finance realms, especially, are set to thrive. Accountants and auditors can expect a 6.2% growth in opportunities, while finance specialists are looking at a significant 18% surge.

Additionally, those pursuing advanced degrees are likely to find the healthcare fields—such as nursing and physiotherapy—ripe with potential. The St. Cloud region is rapidly evolving, catering to diverse educational backgrounds and providing fertile grounds for individuals eager to carve out successful careers in Minnesota.

