Неочікуваний поворот квантових обчислень. Чи готові ми до революції?

Olive Thompson is a distinguished writer and thought leader in the fields of new technologies and fintech. With a Master's degree in Financial Technology from New York University, Olive combines a strong academic foundation with extensive industry experience. She previously worked at Box Technologies, where she played a pivotal role in developing innovative solutions that leverage cutting-edge technology to enhance financial services. Olive's articles and analyses are widely regarded for their clarity and depth, making complex topics accessible to a broad audience. Through her work, she aims to illuminate the impact of emerging technologies on the financial landscape, fostering a deeper understanding of the digital transformation in finance. Olive is committed to exploring sustainable financial practices and empowering consumers in the ever-evolving tech-driven world.