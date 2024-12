Акції Arqit різко зросли! Квантовий стрибок в інвестування в кібербезпеку

Eldon Xanthe is a seasoned author and thought leader in the fields of emerging technologies and fintech. He holds a Master’s degree in Information Systems from the prestigious University of Michigan, where he specialised in digital finance and innovation. Throughout his career, Eldon has garnered extensive experience in the tech industry, including a notable tenure at Infor, where he contributed to the development of cutting-edge financial software solutions. His insights blend technical expertise with a keen understanding of market dynamics, making him a sought-after speaker and advisor. Eldon’s articles and books aim to demystify complex technologies, empowering readers to navigate the rapidly evolving landscape of finance and technology.