Blue Origin’s New Shepard NS-29 Mission: Pioneering Lunar Gravity Simulation for Advanced Space Research

Blue Origin is set to launch its next New Shepard flight—designated NS-29—to test lunar-related technologies and push the boundaries of affordable space exploration. The mission’s launch window opens on Tuesday, 28 January, at 10:00 AM CST (1600 UTC) from Launch Site One in West Texas, with a live webcast commencing 15 minutes before liftoff.

First-Ever Extended Lunar Gravity Simulation

A defining feature of the NS-29 mission is the deliberate simulation of the Moon’s gravity environment—approximately one-sixth that of Earth. By spinning the New Shepard crew capsule at a rate of roughly 11 revolutions per minute, payloads on board will experience at least two minutes of lunar gravity forces. This approach, supported by NASA, represents a significant improvement over other methods of lunar gravity simulation, which typically offer only a few seconds of partial gravity during parabolic flights or drop tower experiments.

Testing Key Lunar Technologies

Of the 30 payloads being flown, 29 are secured inside the crew capsule, while one is mounted on the booster to be exposed to ambient conditions in space. Nearly all payloads are dedicated to testing technologies crucial to lunar operations, spanning six main areas:

In-Situ Resource Utilisation Dust Mitigation Advanced Habitation Systems Sensors and Instrumentation Small Spacecraft Technologies Entry, Descent, and Landing

Honeybee Robotics—part of Blue Origin’s In-Space Systems division—alone is contributing four payloads focused on digging, drilling, and processing lunar regolith. More than half of the experiments have backing from NASA’s Flight Opportunities programme, showcasing a close partnership aimed at advancing readiness for future Moon missions.

Expanding the New Shepard Fleet

With NS-29, Blue Origin will reach a milestone of flying over 175 commercial payloads on New Shepard. To better meet increasing demand, the company now operates three capsules and two boosters, ensuring compatibility and faster turnaround times for both payloads and potential astronaut flights. The NS-29 mission will use Blue Origin’s newly debuted booster paired with a dedicated payloads capsule, highlighting the versatility of the company’s growing fleet.

Inspiring Future Generations

Alongside cutting-edge space research, NS-29 will carry thousands of postcards contributed by students through Club for the Future—Blue Origin’s STEAM-focused nonprofit. Since its founding in 2019, the organisation has engaged more than 44 million people worldwide, aiming to spark a passion for science, technology, engineering, arts, and maths among the next generation of innovators.

Source