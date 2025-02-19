Why One Billionaire Ditched Tesla and Doubled Down on Netflix

Ole Andreas Halvorsen of Viking Global Investors recently sold all 436,272 shares of Tesla, valued at $114 million, signaling strategic changes in his portfolio.

Despite Tesla’s stock rising 91% post-election, concerns about thinning profit margins and increased competition prompted this decision.

Tesla faces challenges as vehicle prices drop, potentially affecting profitability amid high competition and shifting market dynamics.

In contrast, Halvorsen significantly increased investments in Netflix, adding optimism amidst Tesla’s struggles.

Netflix added 18.91 million new subscribers last quarter, driven by popular original content such as Squid Game and Stranger Things .

Netflix’s strategy to enhance revenue, including reducing password sharing, positions it as a strong contender in Halvorsen’s investment strategy.

The shift highlights a preference for Netflix’s growth potential and steady revenue over Tesla’s current challenges.

Tesla, a name synonymous with electric innovation and spaceman CEOs, just got the axe from Viking Global Investors’ billionaire leader, Ole Andreas Halvorsen. In the whirlwind of Wall Street, the strategic ballet around stocks is hardly new. Still, Halvorsen’s recent portfolio reshuffle, nudging Tesla off the stage, perks up the ears of eager investors.

Halvorsen bid adieu to all 436,272 shares of the electric-vehicle behemoth, valued at a hefty $114 million last September. While some might chalk this up to the market rhythm of profit-taking—especially after Tesla’s stock soared by an astounding 91% post-election—the undercurrents run deeper. The margins on Tesla’s prized vehicles are thinning as competitors close in and demand weathers the storm. Slashing EV prices might clear out showrooms, but it also siphons off profits. This dance of razor-thin margins coupled with Elon Musk’s eyes wandering towards governmental endeavors (a certain Department of Government Efficiency) make Tesla’s fairy tale fade into a more daunting narrative.

On a brighter screen, Halvorsen embraced Netflix with open arms, more than doubling his fund’s stakes. As the crowned leader in streaming, Netflix surged past stagnation with a roaring 18.91 million new subscribers in the last quarter.

What draws in viewers like moths to a flame? Hot original titles—think Squid Game and Stranger Things—along with bold moves to secure revenue streams, like cracking down on password sharing. The magnetic pull of fresh content and steadily growing memberships paint Netflix as a lucrative chapter in the tech saga.

Here lies the golden nugget: as Tesla navigates a rocky road of challenges, Netflix’s engaging script of consistent growth and original content might just prove to be the champion of Halvorsen’s gamble.

