What’s Next in Cybersecurity? The Future of AI and Quantum Computing

10 January 2025
### Upcoming Roundtable to Address Cybersecurity Challenges

On January 22, 2025, a pivotal roundtable discussion will be held in Davos, Switzerland, organized by SEALSQ (NASDAQ: LAES) and WISeKey. This event, titled “Cybersecurity in a Post-Quantum AI Era,” is set to tackle the pressing issues surrounding the interaction of generative AI and quantum computing.

Participants will delve into the potential risks quantum computing poses to existing encryption methods. Despite opinions suggesting that quantum technologies may not become impactful for another 15 to 30 years, the roundtable highlights an urgent need for post-quantum cryptography (PQC) solutions.

The gathering will feature esteemed speakers from various fields, including cybersecurity, technology, and governmental sectors. They will address critical topics such as the security of data in a rapidly transforming ecosystem, the capabilities of AI in defending against quantum threats, and the challenge of balancing technological innovation with security measures.

This significant event will take place at the Morosani Schweizerhof from 10:30 AM to 2:00 PM CET, providing a platform for thought leaders to exchange insights and strategies for navigating the complexities of a post-quantum world. As the landscape of cybersecurity continues to evolve, understanding the implications of these emerging technologies is more crucial than ever.

Addressing Cybersecurity in a Quantum-AI Future: Insights from Davos

For more information on cybersecurity measures affecting businesses today, visit Cisco.

