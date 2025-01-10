What’s Next in Cybersecurity? The Future of AI and Quantum Computing

### Upcoming Roundtable to Address Cybersecurity Challenges

On January 22, 2025, a pivotal roundtable discussion will be held in Davos, Switzerland, organized by SEALSQ (NASDAQ: LAES) and WISeKey. This event, titled “Cybersecurity in a Post-Quantum AI Era,” is set to tackle the pressing issues surrounding the interaction of generative AI and quantum computing.

Participants will delve into the potential risks quantum computing poses to existing encryption methods. Despite opinions suggesting that quantum technologies may not become impactful for another 15 to 30 years, the roundtable highlights an urgent need for post-quantum cryptography (PQC) solutions.

The gathering will feature esteemed speakers from various fields, including cybersecurity, technology, and governmental sectors. They will address critical topics such as the security of data in a rapidly transforming ecosystem, the capabilities of AI in defending against quantum threats, and the challenge of balancing technological innovation with security measures.

This significant event will take place at the Morosani Schweizerhof from 10:30 AM to 2:00 PM CET, providing a platform for thought leaders to exchange insights and strategies for navigating the complexities of a post-quantum world. As the landscape of cybersecurity continues to evolve, understanding the implications of these emerging technologies is more crucial than ever.

Addressing Cybersecurity in a Quantum-AI Future: Insights from Davos

### Upcoming Roundtable to Tackle Cybersecurity Challenges

On January 22, 2025, Davos, Switzerland will host a crucial roundtable discussion titled “Cybersecurity in a Post-Quantum AI Era,” organized by SEALSQ (NASDAQ: LAES) and WISeKey. This event will bring together leading experts from diverse fields to explore the critical intersection of generative AI and quantum computing, focusing on the complex challenges these technologies present for cybersecurity.

#### Key Topics of Discussion

As quantum computing evolves, concerns grow regarding its potential to undermine current encryption methods. Despite varying opinions on the timeline of quantum technology’s impact—ranging from 15 to 30 years—the urgency for developing post-quantum cryptography (PQC) solutions is palpable. The roundtable will specifically address how these imminent threats demand immediate discussion and action.

Participants will cover several key areas:

– **Data Security Challenges**: Understanding how data security can be maintained amidst rapid technological changes.

– **AI and Quantum Threats**: Evaluating the role of AI in bolstering defenses against potential quantum computing threats.

– **Balancing Innovation with Security**: Addressing the necessity of fostering technological breakthroughs while ensuring robust security frameworks.

#### Event Details

The roundtable will take place at the Morosani Schweizerhof from 10:30 AM to 2:00 PM CET, offering a unique platform for knowledge exchange among thought leaders. This venue is renowned for accommodating high-profile discussions and is ideally suited for conversations that shape future cybersecurity strategies.

#### Why This Roundtable Matters

As the digital landscape undergoes rapid transformation, understanding the implications of quantum computing and AI is essential for organizations and governments alike. The dialogue initiated at this roundtable is set to influence cybersecurity policies and practices in the years to come.

#### Trends and Predictions in Cybersecurity

The event will likely spur discussions on emerging trends in cybersecurity, particularly in relation to quantum computing. Experts predict a shift towards more resilient cryptographic techniques capable of withstanding the computational power of future quantum machines.

Additionally, participants may explore innovations in AI security systems designed to counteract these quantum threats. This dual focus on quantum readiness and AI capabilities could redefine cybersecurity strategies across industries.

#### Conclusion

As we move closer to a reality where quantum computing and AI intertwine, events like the Davos roundtable serve as critical milestones in shaping the future of cybersecurity. The insights gained here will not only address contemporary challenges but also lay the groundwork for secure digital environments in the post-quantum age.

For more information on cybersecurity measures affecting businesses today, visit Cisco.