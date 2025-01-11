Meet the Maths Queen: A Trailblazer for Women in STEM

### Dr. Angela Tabiri’s Inspiring Journey

From Puzzles to Prizes: How Dr. Angela Tabiri is Transforming Mathematics for African Women

Dr. Angela Tabiri, known as the Maths Queen of Ghana, has achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first African champion of The Big Internet Math Off competition. At just 35 years old, Dr. Tabiri’s journey into the world of mathematics is both inspiring and empowering, particularly for women in Africa who aspire to venture into STEM fields.

#### Background and Achievements

Initially unaware of her potential in mathematics, Dr. Tabiri’s passion for problem-solving and puzzles eventually guided her toward her career. Competing against 15 other skilled mathematicians, she demonstrated her unique ability to break down complex concepts into understandable language, showcasing not only her expertise but also her commitment to education.

Dr. Tabiri’s research is primarily focused on quantum algebra at the African Institute for Mathematical Sciences (AIMS) in Ghana. Her innovative work contributes to a growing body of knowledge that seeks to apply mathematical principles to new and emerging fields.

#### Enhancing Female Participation in Mathematics

One of Dr. Tabiri’s significant contributions is her mentorship role in the Girls in Mathematical Sciences Programme, a groundbreaking initiative aimed at encouraging young females to pursue mathematics. She notes the concerning trend of declining female enrollment in mathematics at the university level, despite equal numbers of boys and girls in high school math classes. This decline is attributed to societal perceptions that math is a male-dominated field, coupled with a shortage of female role models in the industry.

Dr. Tabiri’s non-profit organization, FemAfricMaths, embodies her mission to create platforms for young African girls interested in mathematics and other STEM disciplines. By offering workshops, resources, and mentorship, FemAfricMaths actively works to dismantle barriers that discourage women from pursuing careers in math and science.

#### The Impact of Role Models

Role models play a pivotal role in shaping the aspirations of young girls. Dr. Tabiri’s success serves as a beacon of hope, showing that with dedication and hard work, women can excel in mathematics and make substantial contributions to the field.

#### Future Trends and Predictions

As Dr. Tabiri’s influence grows, there is potential for a shift in the perception of women in mathematics in Africa. Trends indicate that increased visibility of female mathematicians can inspire a new generation to embrace these fields. By fostering a supportive community through initiatives like FemAfricMaths and the Girls in Mathematical Sciences Programme, the hope is to see a rise in the number of women in mathematics-related careers.

#### Conclusion

Dr. Angela Tabiri is not just a mathematician; she is a movement. Her journey from a small neighborhood in Ghana to the international stage enhances the narrative of women in mathematics and STEM. By nurturing young talent and challenging traditional gender roles, she paves the way for a more inclusive and diverse future in mathematics.

For more information about inspiring figures in mathematics and ongoing initiatives in STEM, visit AIMS.