Windows 10 End of Support: New Options for Users

Selene Fonseca 1 November 2024 2 min read
Windows 10 reached the end of support on October 14, 2025, leaving users vulnerable to online threats without security updates. Instead of paying for extended support yearly as initially expected, non-corporate users now have the option of a one-time payment of $30 to access Extended Security Updates (ESU) for one year. Corporate clients have the opportunity to extend support for up to three years by paying $61 annually, with costs doubling each year and requiring payment for the first year if joining in the second.

Microsoft’s push towards Windows 11 comes with stringent hardware requirements that could pose challenges for many users. To upgrade, systems must have TPM 2.0 and specific processors, leaving around 400 million devices incompatible. Owners of non-compliant devices may need to invest in new hardware to switch to Windows 11.

Apple offers an alternative with the Mac mini M4, providing a possible solution for those looking to move on from Windows 10 without facing the hardware limitations of Windows 11. Whether users opt for extended support on Windows 10 or migrate to a new operating system, the impending end of support signals the need for proactive decisions to ensure security and functionality.

Exploring New Options Following Windows 10 End of Support

With Windows 10 reaching its end of support on October 14, 2025, users are now faced with critical decisions to protect their devices and data in the rapidly evolving digital landscape. While the previous article highlighted some options available to users, there are additional factors to consider and questions to address in navigating this transition.

What are the key questions users should consider?
– What are the security risks of continuing to use Windows 10 without support?
– What are the alternative operating systems available for users looking to transition from Windows 10?
– How do the costs and benefits of extended support compare to switching to a new OS?
– What are the hardware requirements and potential challenges associated with upgrading to Windows 11?

Key Challenges and Controversies
One of the key challenges following the end of Windows 10 support is the dilemma faced by users of incompatible devices. Around 400 million devices do not meet the stringent hardware requirements for Windows 11, necessitating investment in new systems to upgrade. This raises concerns about sustainability, e-waste, and the financial burden on users who may not be prepared for such expenses.

Advantages and Disadvantages of Available Options
Extended Security Updates (ESU) for Windows 10: Advantages include continued security patches, affordability compared to new hardware, and familiarity of the interface. Disadvantages may include limited support duration and eventual obsolescence.
Switching to Windows 11: Advantages encompass updated features, enhanced security, and compatibility with the latest technologies. Disadvantages revolve around hardware requirements, potential costs, and device compatibility issues.
Exploring Alternative Operating Systems: Advantages include diversity of options, potentially lower hardware requirements, and new experiences. Disadvantages may involve a learning curve, software compatibility issues, and ecosystem adjustments.

For users seeking more information and assistance in making informed decisions, exploring resources on reputable technology websites or forums can provide valuable insights and guidance.

