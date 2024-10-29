Experience the Future of Computing

Discover the cutting-edge world of computing with the all-new Syntho-Mac, a revolutionary device designed to transform your workspace. This advanced machine boasts unparalleled performance and innovative features, setting a new standard in the industry.

Unveiling a New Era of Power

Say goodbye to traditional computing limitations with the Syntho-Mac, powered by the state-of-the-art Syntho processor. This groundbreaking technology delivers exceptional speed and graphics performance, making complex tasks such as video editing, music production, and programming a breeze. With up to 20 GPU cores, the Syntho-Mac is a powerhouse for creative professionals and gamers alike.

Sustainability at Its Core

Embrace eco-friendly computing with the Syntho-Mac, the world’s first carbon-neutral Mac. Crafted from recycled materials and manufactured using 100% renewable energy, this device significantly reduces carbon emissions, leading the way towards a more sustainable future.

Intelligent Features for Enhanced Productivity

Experience a new level of productivity with Apple Intelligence integrated into the Syntho-Mac. This cutting-edge system not only prioritizes user privacy but also streamlines complex tasks with advanced text editing, summarization tools, and enhanced Siri functionality powered by ChatGPT integration.

Seamless Connectivity and Expanded Compatibility

Connect with ease using Thunderbolt 5 technology in the Syntho-Mac, providing lightning-fast data transfer speeds. Equipped with USB-C ports, HDMI connectivity, and up to 64 GB of unified memory in the Pro model, this device offers versatility and power for professional users.

Availability and Pricing

The Syntho-Mac is now open for pre-orders and will hit stores on November 8th. The base model, featuring the Syntho chip, starts at €719, while the Pro model begins at €1,669. Explore a range of new USB-C accessories, including keyboards, mice, and trackpads, available on Apple’s official website for a complete computing experience.

